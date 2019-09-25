Final Fantasy VII Remake Reveals New Gameplay and Character Screenshots

While Sony’s new State of Play dominated the PS4 news today, Square Enix also made some PS4 buzz by revealing a new batch of Final Fantasy VII Remake screenshots and character renders, which are largely focused on showcasing the game’s different characters and a bit of gameplay. For example, there’s screenshots of Cloud Strife, Tifa Lockhart, Aerith Gainsborough, and Barret Wallace, plus a variety of different eye-popping gameplay screens.

While the screenshots reveal new looks at characters and more, it isn’t for anything we haven’t seen before. That said, they do showcase just how good the remake looks, especially compared alongside the original. It turns out video game graphics have come a long, long away. Anyway, below, you can check out the new screenshots and character renders:

New Final Fantasy VII Remake screenshots (1/2) pic.twitter.com/b9g6zfxY9r — Nibel (@Nibellion) September 24, 2019

Well, why not another batch of Final Fantasy VII Remake screenshots pic.twitter.com/lQp9mdFTMM — Nibel (@Nibellion) September 24, 2019

In addition to releasing a slew of new screenshots, Square Enix also revealed the game’s box art, which pays homage to the box art of the original. Further, it released a new slab of gameplay footage highlighting Ifrit, fighting styles, and much more.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is in development for PS4. Barring any delay, the first part of it will release on March 3, 2020. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no concrete word of any additional ports. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official pitch from Square Enix. Meanwhile, for more news and media on the upcoming title, click here.

“In Midgar, a city controlled by the mega-conglomerate Shinra Inc., the No. 1 Mako Reactor has been blown up by a rebel group, Avalanche,” reads the official synopsis. “Avalanche was secretly formed to wage a rebellion against Shinra Inc., an organisation which is absorbing Mako energy, destroying the natural resources of the planet. Cloud, a former member of Shinra’s elite combat force, SOLDIER, was involved with the bombing of the Mako Reactor. Can Cloud and AVALANCHE protect the planet from the huge, formidable enemy, Shinra Inc.?”