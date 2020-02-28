The Final Fantasy VII Remake’s Tifa Dynamic Theme is Gorgeous

This week, franchise fans were surprised to find out about a new promotion for the upcoming Final Fantasy VII Remake. The game is getting a candy bar tie-in with Ferrero that will grant players access to some in-game DLC goodies, as well as a Dynamic Theme for PlayStation 4 featuring Tifa Lockhart. The theme has been revealed, and it should be somewhat familiar for longtime fans! The theme is based on art from the original release of Final Fantasy VII. It’s a great throwback to the original game, and fans of the character are definitely going to want to get their hands on this theme!

While the promotion might seem a bit on the bizarre side, it is a nice throwback, and it’s also a pretty solid excuse to buy candy bars. While some might wish they could just buy the theme, it’s hard to argue with the price. The theme can be acquired by registering two participating candy bar purchases online, and players can choose between Baby Ruth, Butterfinger, or Nestle Crunch. With the average candy bar price being $1-2 depending on the store, Final Fantasy fans can get a gorgeous new PS4 theme for just a few bucks. The promotion runs through May 14th, and players can get those other DLC goodies (like belts and bangles) by registering more Ferrero purchases.

The promotion kicks off next week, but fans will still have to wait just a little bit longer for Final Fantasy VII Remake. The game is slated to release on PS4 April 10th. The game is a one-year, timed exclusive for the console. No other platforms have been announced (and likely won’t be until the exclusivity contract is up), but a PC version seems to have been confirmed by dataminers.

Fellow US residents! I highly suggest getting your hands on this theme while you can via the limited time offer with Butterfinger. I might be biased, but it’s even more beautiful in motion. 😍 Cant wait for y’all to check it out. Just a few days to go…

The Final Fantasy/Ferrero promotion is set to kick-off on March 3rd.

