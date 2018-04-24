Final Fantasy XV Skin Pack Coming Soon To Minecraft

Mojang’s Minecraft has gotten a number of great skins over the years, ranging from Star Wars to Guardians of the Galaxy to Doctor Who to The Simpsons. But, outside of a curious little Mario/Minecraft crossover for the Wii U and Nintendo Switch, we haven’t seen that many gaming team-ups within the blocky universe. However, that changes today.

Mojang has officially made a new skin pack available for Minecraft that lets you play as four of Final Fantasy XV‘s legendary heroes — in block form, of course. The pack features the four “Beautiful Boys” from the game, including Noctis, Gladio, Ignis and Prompto, along with a few other characters from the world of Eos, making their way into the game. Judging from the screenshot, you might also be able to create some familiar locales from the Final Fantasy XV world as well — though it will undoubtedly take you a great while.

The pack should be priced around $3.99, and although it’s not available in all regions yet, it should be available within the next day or so, if it’s not already.

The pack is no doubt the work of Square Enix and Mojang, teaming up to give the Minecraft universe a dose of FInal Fantasy goodness. We’ve got our fingers crossed that this is just the beginning, as the game would no doubt benefit from a few Final Fantasy all-stars, like Cloud and Tifa from Final Fantasy VII, among others.

The availability of the skin pack is part of a huge update for the game, which also including a rather peculiar fix: “Fixed a crash that would occur when players looked at a Cauldron while holding a Water Bottle obtained by Fishing.” Apparently, some players actually tried doing this.

Other fixes were applied back to the game in late March, and you can read the full list here.

Here’s hoping we see more gaming all-stars make their way into the Minecraft universe, along with the Final Fantasy stars we suggested above. Any chance for the Chrono Trigger cast making a jump? C’mon, Mojang, work with us!

Minecraft is available now for PC, mobile devices, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, Wii U, 3DS and Nintendo Switch.