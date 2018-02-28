Final Fantasy XV And The Sims Officially Crossover With New DLC Pack

“Blursh! Meshaloob! Blursh!” It’s time to get your Sims on in an entirely different way with Noctis and the gang in Final Fantasy XV. The Windows edition of the latest title is off to a strong start with their Half-Life DLC pack, but they just upped the ante a bit because the lovable world of The Sims is here to join the fun.

For those that pre-order the game on Steam, they get the lovabable Gordon from Half-Life gear, for those that decide to get their game from EA Origin, The Sims come out to play! Both PC gaming clients work about in the same way, both offer free titles, though each have their set of exclusives. Though it is understandable should players want the Half-Life pack considering it looks like we’ll never get a third one, you really can’t go wrong with The Sims either.

All players that order their digital copy from Origins will receive The Sims Llama Suit and Plumbob as seen in the video above. Just make sure you scoop it up before May 1st to qualify! Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition launches on March 6th.