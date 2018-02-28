Final Fantasy XV And The Sims Officially Crossover With New DLC Pack

“Blursh! Meshaloob! Blursh!” It’s time to get your Sims on in an entirely different way with Noctis and the gang in Final Fantasy XV. The Windows edition of the latest title is off to a strong start with their Half-Life DLC pack, but they just upped the ante a bit because the lovable world of The Sims is here to join the fun.
For those that pre-order the game on Steam, they get the lovabable Gordon from Half-Life gear, for those that decide to get their game from EA Origin, The Sims come out to play! Both PC gaming clients work about in the same way, both offer free titles, though each have their set of exclusives. Though it is understandable should players want the Half-Life pack considering it looks like we’ll never get a third one, you really can’t go wrong with The Sims either.
All players that order their digital copy from Origins will receive The Sims Llama Suit and Plumbob as seen in the video above. Just make sure you scoop it up before May 1st to qualify! Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition launches on March 6th.
- Expanded Map: Insomnia City Ruins – All-new side quests and enemies such as Cerberus and Omega will be available through the expanded map of the Crown City of Insomnia. Players can also take on a battle with the Rulers of Yore.
- A fully-controllable Royal Vessel boat, expanding the world of Eos and allowing players to explore the area between Cape Caem and Altissia. Players will also be able to fish aboard the vessel and discover new fish and recipes.
- A new accessory that can activate the new action “Armiger Unleashed” – players will be able to unleash powerful attacks while the Armiger is summoned. After collecting all of the royal arms, players will be able to find an accessory in an unidentified part of the world, enabling access to Armiger Unleashed.
- A new first-person camera mode, allowing players to experience the game from Noctis’ perspective.
- More than a dozen pieces of downloadable content including weapons, Regalia car skins, and item sets.
- All current season pass content including: EPISODE GLADIOLUS, EPISODE PROMPTO, MULTIPLAYER EXPANSION: COMRADES, and EPISODE IGNIS.
- Archive – Players can review the “Cosmogony” stories scattered throughout the FINAL FANTASY XV world. Additional local myths and legends will also be placed in various new locations. Through them, players will be able to obtain more information about the world.
- Quest to obtain and strengthen Regalia Type-D.