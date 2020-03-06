Final Kombat 2020 Announces Last Minute Changes Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Today, NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment announced some last minute changes to Final Kombat 2020. Fortunately, for participants, the event is not cancelled. However, for all those who are attending this weekend’x big Mortal Kombat event, there is bad news: there will be no live audience. Only the 16 players competing at the tournament and staff will be allowed into the event.

NetherRealm Studios has already confirmed they will be offering full refunds for tickets. Further, anyone who incurred non-cancelable or non-refundable hotel and airfare costs to attend the show should reach out to the email listed in the tweet below.

In addition to any and all public attending, this is also bad news for all players competing in Last Chance Qualifiers, which were scheduled to go down tomorrow.

According to an official statement released on Twitter, this last minute change is the result of concerns about coronavirus. More specifically, the decision was made to protect the health and safety of staff, players, and of course fans. As of right now, the coronavirus has hardly spread in the United States, but this is an event that attracts players and fans from all around the world.

As you would expect, many fans and players participating aren’t happy about the last minute nature of the announcement, which comes literally a day before the event begins.

Personally, I think it’s pretty irresponsible to have waited until today to do this. If you were going to cancel LCQ, you should have done so a couple of days ago, so that people would not have already traveled that whole way. Some from abroad. — Molly_Bee (@MollyAmberBee) March 6, 2020

YALL SHOULVE BEEN SAID THIS. PEOPLE ALREADY FLEW OVER THERE TO PARTICIPATE FOR LCQ. — Aaron (@Aarondamacc) March 6, 2020

Honestly, this was a great decision on your end. The safety of the community should be a #1 priority – regardless of the circumstances. It’s worth the wait as well, it’ll pay off eventually. I fully support this decision, Thanks NRS. #MK11 #Spawn — Hoodini (@TheMvpHoodini) March 6, 2020

Damn, guys, I understand this was a hard decision to make but you really should have made it sooner as you’ve now left everyone who made the trip out for LCQ completely in the lurch 🙁 — Emperor of Bad Pizza | Play ‘The Messenger’ (@noahremainsanon) March 6, 2020

Hi. You’ve all made a tremendous mistake cancelling the last chance qualifier. People are traveling to the LCQ this very moment, as we speak. Buses planes, trains. People I know having their time, money, and mental health wasted. This is not an acceptable decision at this time. — MonkeyBizness (@FGMonkeyBizness) March 6, 2020

