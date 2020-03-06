Gaming

Final Kombat 2020 Announces Last Minute Changes Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Today, NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment announced some last minute […]

Today, NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment announced some last minute changes to Final Kombat 2020. Fortunately, for participants, the event is not cancelled. However, for all those who are attending this weekend’x big Mortal Kombat event, there is bad news: there will be no live audience. Only the 16 players competing at the tournament and staff will be allowed into the event.

NetherRealm Studios has already confirmed they will be offering full refunds for tickets. Further, anyone who incurred non-cancelable or non-refundable hotel and airfare costs to attend the show should reach out to the email listed in the tweet below.

In addition to any and all public attending, this is also bad news for all players competing in Last Chance Qualifiers, which were scheduled to go down tomorrow.

According to an official statement released on Twitter, this last minute change is the result of concerns about coronavirus. More specifically, the decision was made to protect the health and safety of staff, players, and of course fans. As of right now, the coronavirus has hardly spread in the United States, but this is an event that attracts players and fans from all around the world.

As you would expect, many fans and players participating aren’t happy about the last minute nature of the announcement, which comes literally a day before the event begins.

We will be sure to update this post as more information rolls in.

