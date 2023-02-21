Five Nights at Freddy's Star Matthew Lillard Teases Prep for Franchise Villain Role

As the feature film adaptation of Five Nights at Freddy's kicks into gear, star Matthew Lillard has taken to social media to tease his role as William Afton, the main antagonist in the film. The actor, who has starred in everything from Scooby-Doo to Twin Peaks, is apparently on set for "prep," likely because they need to cast his face in order to create some kind of prosthetic or model for the character of Afton, who is generally depicted as a very stylized, purple humanoid.

In the world of the games, Afton is the co-founder of Fazbear Entertainment, the founder of Afton Robotics...oh, and a serial killer. Afton also somehow manages to constantly cheat death and come back over and over again, no matter how many times he seems to be defeated.

You can see his post below.

For those of you who don't know, Five Nights at Freddy's is a video game franchise that launched in 2014. It centers on a number of animatronic animals who initially look like the Chuck E. Cheese band, but in fact turn out to be more like the Terminator. The franchise became a sensation almost immediately after it was released, and by 2015, Warner Bros. had acquired the film rights, with the adaptation being in and out of development nonstop since. In the time since that happened, the series has expanded with sequels, books, comics, and even music and merchandise.

The series has also spawned a number of imitators, including the Roblox game Rainbow Friends and a twisted horror adaptation of the '70s TV series The Banana Splits.

Besides Lillard, the Five Nights at Freddy's movie -- which is being produced by Blumhouse, who are working with the Jim Henson Creature Shop to make the movie's monsters -- will star Josh Hutcherson as Mike Schmidt, Piper Rubio as Mike's younger sister, and Mary Stuart Masterson as an unnamed villain. Emma Tammi will direct.