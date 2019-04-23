‘For Honor’ Reveals New Sakura Hero

For Honor’s newest Hero has been unveiled to be the Sakura warrior, a ghostly member of the Samurai faction. Scheduled to be released alongside the launch of the game’s second season of Year 3 which begins on May 2nd, the fighter is officially referred to as the Hitokiri and will come in both male and female versions, each of which has a unique name. A cinematic trailer above released on Tuesday at the same time as the announcement shows off the Sakura variant.

We don’t yet know what the Sakura is capable of since we haven’t seen its moves yet, but we do know that it looks to be a spooky member of For Honor’s growing Hero roster. The female Hitokiri fighter known as the Sakura was is shown lifting an imposing weapon called a Masakari before being enveloped in a ghostly mist.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Like other Heroes which have been released in the past, the Hitokiri will be available first for any players who own the Year 3 pass. A week after it releases on May 2nd, it’ll be available for everyone else who has enough Steel to purchase it.

“The Hitokiri are ghostly warriors who have lost all faith in humanity,” Ubisoft said about the new Hero. “They wander the land clutching their Masakari, the mighty axes they used to sentence criminals, their presence on the battlefield spreading a black cloud that can terrify all enemies. This new archetype will have both female and male versions: Sakura and Yato. The Hitokiri will be immediately playable for all owners of the Year 3 pass on May 2 10 AM PST, while all other players will be able to unlock the Hitokiri on May 9 for 15,000 Steel.”

Other plans for Ubisoft’s third year of For Honor content include Hero updates for the Lawbringer and the Raider along with free Canopy map that’s releasing for everyone for free on May 2nd. Before the Hitokiri and Season 2 of this year releases, Ubisoft will give players a better look at the Hero and the season’s content in a Warrior’s Den livestream which will take place on Thursday.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we look at all the reveals from Star Wars Celebration, talk Disney+, discuss the return of Game of Thrones, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!