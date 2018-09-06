Fortnite Adds Grapple Gun, More Weapon Changes

The latest update from Epic Games has arrived and already Fortnite players are taking to the battlefield to try out their sweet new weaponry. But it’s not just that jazzy new Grappling Gun that’s in-game, but quite a few weapon and item changes as well!

“Make a daring escape or get into the action quickly! This new item attaches to anything you hit for quick traversal,” boasts the studio in their latest blog update. Check out what else is new from the weapon and item path notes below:

Grappler added. Fire at a nearby object to pull yourself towards it. Can be found in Vending Machines, floor loot, Treasure Chests, Supply Drops, and Supply Llamas. Chain multiple shots together to travel great distances. Has 15 charges. Discarded when charges are depleted. Epic rarity.

Vaulted Revolvers

Rarity color adjustments Some items have been removed or modified to better reflect their effectiveness. This only affects their colors and other characteristics are unchanged. Removed Common Suppressed Submachine Gun Removed Rare Rocket Launcher Availability of Epic and Legendary Rocket Launchers increased slightly to compensate. Increased Epic Rocket Launchers drop rate by 18.57% Increased Legendary rocket launcher drop rate by 2.05% Removed Legendary Bolt-action Sniper Rifle Removed Rare Pistol Remote Explosives increased from Rare to Epic. Port-a-Fort decreased from Epic to Rare. Semi-Auto Sniper rifle decreased from Epic and Legendary to Uncommon and Rare. Increased the frequency that the Semi-Auto sniper rifles drop to align more with their rarity class. Increased Uncommon Semi-Auto sniper drop rate by 9.29% Increased Rare Semi-Auto sniper drop rate by 9.29% Dual pistols decreased in rarity from Epic and Legendary to Rare and Epic. Suppressed pistol decreased in rarity from Epic and Legendary to Rare and Epic.

Burst Assault Rifle accuracy adjustments. When holding down the trigger, the first 2 bursts are more accurate. Spread down sights benefit increased from 35% to 40%. Crouch spread benefit reduced from 25% to 20%. Jumping/Falling spread penalty reduced from 25% to 10%. Sprinting spread penalty reduced from 50% to 30%.

Increased drop stack count for Boogie Bomb from 1 to 2.

Increased maximum stack size for Stink Bomb from 5 to 6.

Increased maximum stack size for Shield Potions from 2 to 3.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue that prevented audio and effects from playing on other players who are consuming a shield potion.

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. You can also check out the full patch notes right here from the latest patch!