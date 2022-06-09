Fortnite Gets an Among Us Crossover

✖

Long-running rumors about a collaboration between Fortnite and Among Us came to fruition this week with a crossover officially announced. Items from Among Us are coming to Fortnite just like pretty much every other pop culture sensation does with Among Us creators Innersloth revealing those items on Thursday. For those who already own Among Us via the Epic Games Store, you'll get some gear for free without having to purchase it through the Item Shop.

The Among Us items consist of back blings modeled after the bean-shaped Crewmates which will accompany you like a backpack in your battle royale matches. Inspired by the different colors of the Crewmates, those items come in red, blue, green, pink, orange, black, white, yellow, brown, and purple so that you can pick whichever one you're used to playing as in Among Us. There's also a Distraction Dance emote that's coming to the shop, too, and is inspired by fellow Innersloth title The Henry Stickmin Collection.

IT'S HERE



squad up with ur Crewmates (or Impostors?) and prepare for departure on the Battle Bus – we're invading @FortniteGame! 😈



buy Among Us or Stars in the Epic Games Launcher now to get the Crewmate Back Bling & Distraction Dance Emote in Fortnitehttps://t.co/rjSgko3EVX pic.twitter.com/LmJHZJ2s6S — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) June 9, 2022

Those items can be seen above, but before you head to the Item Shop to purchase them once they're available, be sure to check and see if you've already gotten them for free. If you've purchased either Among Us or a Stars pack via the Epic Games Store, you'll get the cosmetics for free.

"Head to the Epic Games Store on your PC between 11am ET, June 9, 2022 and 11am ET, June 9, 2023 and purchase Among Us or any Among Us Stars pack to be automatically awarded these cosmetics in Fortnite," the FAQ for this deal said.

Based on the wording of the FAQ, it looks like those who have Among Us via the Epic Games Store will get the cosmetics first since it says they'll be available "in the Fortnite in-game shop at a later date" for everyone else.

Among Us is pretty cheap as it is, so depending on how much these all go for once they're added to the shop, it might be more cost effective to just buy Among Us from the Epic Games store anyway since the deal is live for a year. Once you get the cosmetics that way, you can use them outside of the Epic Games Launcher, too, thanks to Fortnite's cross-progression.