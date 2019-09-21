Fortnite x Batman Reveals First Look at Catwoman

Epic Games and Fortnite confirmed today that a Fortnite crossover with Batman is happening, and coming soon. Fast-forward a little bit, and now our first look at the crossover’s first skin has been revealed, and it’s none other than Catwoman. Of course, with confirmation of a Catwoman skin, it’s now a forgone conclusion that we will also be getting a Batman skin at some point, however, for now this hasn’t been revealed or confirmed. As for the Catwoman skin, it’s obviously not officially licensed to any specific iteration of the character, but it’s undeniably Catwoman.

At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear how much the skin will cost or when precisely it will be made available, but if it’s already leaking in-game, well, it should drop very soon. Again, when the crossover was first confirmed, it was unclear if we’d be getting skins for characters from the series. Now the question is: who else will be made into a Fortnite character? Batman is an obvious answer, but will we also get a Joker skin? How about a Robin outfit? Unfortunately, for now, all we can do is speculate and patiently wait.

Videos by ComicBook.com

LEAK du Skin ‘’Cat Woman’’ : Pioche : Griffes de Catwoman

Planeur : Batplanador Wingglider Autres : Musique du Lobby croisé à capuchon et les Gestes de la chauve-souris et le Whipping Snap sont également disponibles. pic.twitter.com/hURHSRhvZT — Yanteh – French Fortnite Leaker (@Yanteh_) September 21, 2019

That all said, while a Catwoman skin is going to sell like hotcakes on national hotcake day, fans seem largely unimpressed with the skin, especially her face. In other words, many are hoping this skin isn’t indicative of the quality of the Batman skin.

Bad — Conor (@ConorGamingzHD) September 21, 2019

Fortnite is available for PS4, PC, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more news, media, and information on the popular game, be sure to check out all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here. And, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two with your thoughts on the skin and Batman crossover or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Are you excited for Fortnite x Batman?