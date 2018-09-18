Fortnite Battle Royale Adds Spikey Stadium for a Limited Time

The latest update for Fortnite is now here and brings with it new items like the Port-a-Fortress, plus new ways to play with the new Spikey Stadium!

According to Epic Games in their most recent patch, “Imagine new ways to play with the Spiky Stadium. Give it a throw and an arena will appear, ready to go for any mini-game your squad can think up. We love seeing your creativity, so share the way you play using #FortnitePlayground.”

This new addition takes the beloved Playground mode to all new heights. The team added, “We’ve introduced a new consumable to the Playground LTM that will allow you to spawn an entire Spiky Stadium. We were inspired by the amazing things you’ve been making within Playground, and cannot wait to see what you create as we continue to build out the future of creative mode in Fortnite.”

Limited Time Item: Spiky Stadium

Present in Playground only, found in red Supply Drops (along with a ton of impulse grenades).

Builds a 7×11 sized stadium full of Damage Traps and Bouncers.

Another limited time only feature is also back, the Soaring Solos Limited Time Mode, “Classic Battle Royale with gliders that can be re-deployed by pressing Jump when falling from large heights.”

Are you excited to get back into the game and see Spikey Stadium for yourself? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below and tell us what you’d like to see from the wildly popular Battle Royale title!

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC players. It’s also available for iOS and select Android devices as well as the latest addition to the game’s accessibility!

For more about the free-to-play online title:

“Fortnite Battle Royale is the completely free 100-player PvP mode in Fortnite. One giant map. A battle bus. Fortnite building skills and destructible environments combined with intense PvP combat. The last one standing wins. Download now for FREE and jump into the action.”