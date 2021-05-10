Fortnite Reveals Beast Boy Skin

✖

Fortnite developer Epic Games has revealed its latest collaboration with DC Comics: a Beast Boy skin and related items set to release on May 13th. Beast Boy joins the previously released Ravenskin, and given that both are now in the popular battle royale video game, it is not shocking that Epic Games have also announced a special Teen Titans Cup where players can earn the Beast Boy skin and other related rewards beginning May 12th.

More specifically, the Beast Boy skin is joined by the new Beast Boy’s Bonk Bat Pickaxe and Couch Titan Back Bling. Players can transform into the Gorilla Form of the skin by using the built-in Go Ape Emote. As for the Teen Titans Cup, it will be a limited-time Duos tournament where players will get a chance to unlock the Beast Boy skin for free as well as earn an exclusive "BBRae Loading Screen" created by Beast Boy Loves Raven artist Gabriel Picolo. You can check out the loading screen by Picolo for yourself below:

Shapeshifter and self-proclaimed "cutest" of the Teen Titans, @DCComics Beast Boy is coming to the Island 🦍 Learn about his Set and the Teen Titans Cup where you can earn his Outfit and exclusive Beast Boy & Raven rewards created by @_gabrielpicolo! 🔗: https://t.co/qdSplo89Aa pic.twitter.com/INMl4Ai1It — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 10, 2021

As noted above, the new Beast Boy skin, Beast Boy’s Bonk Bat Pickaxe, and Couch Titan Back Bling are set to join Fortnite on May 13th. Fortnite itself is now in Chapter 2 - Season 6 and is currently available on most major platforms, but the iOS version, specifically, has hit a snag after Epic Games intentionally set off a chain of events that caused it to be removed from the App Store. The legal fight over that decision is ongoing -- with the trial happening right now -- but the short version is: nobody is playing Chapter 2 - Season 6 on an iPhone right now. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

What do you think of the new Beast Boy skin and assorted other gear in Fortnite? Are you looking forward to picking it up for yourself -- or planning to play in the special Teen Titans Cup? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!