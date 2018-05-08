‘Fortnite’ Player Obliterates Thanos In 1v1 Fight

A Fortnite player came face to face with the Mad Titan with no one left to attack him and lived to tell the story.

Fortnite gamer Long Toes ended up one on one with Thanos in the Infinity Gauntlet limited time game mode and came out of victorious with a series of impressive builds, head shots, and launch pad uses. It’s a feat few, if any, other gamers will achieve. The Thanos player had full health going into the one on one fight, as he had freshly grabbed the Gauntlet in the final minute of this game.

Video of the impossible feat was captured and shared on Reddit. Check it out in the post below.

Long Toes’ efforts might have been aided by the fact that Epic Games powered down the super strong Thanos character in Fortnite. Originally, the character had 300 points attributed to his rechargeable shield and 600 health points. With the health points unable to be regained by the purple Titan, Epic Games updated the mode to have Thanos’ shield at only 200 points, and the health upped to 700 points. This way, damage beyond the shield if permanent.

In any case, Long Toes quickly wiped away 1000 total points of health from Thanos in the limited time game mode.

If you’re having trouble getting your hand in the Infinity Gauntlet while playing Fortnite, check out ComicBook.com’s quick guide full of tips to better your chances.

The Infinity Gauntlet limited time mode kicked off in Fortnite on Tuesday. It is available now in the 100 player mode on Xbox One, PS4, PC, and mobile. According to Epic Games, “Drop in Solo as you hunt for and fight over the Infinity Gauntlet. The first to equip the Gauntlet will transform into the mighty Thanos and wield the Gauntlet’s power! You will need some serious firepower to take down Thanos. Only Rare, Epic and Legendary weapons appear in this Limited Time Mashup.”

“This collaboration started as a simple phone conversation between Epic and Marvel over a mutual appreciation for Fortnite and Avengers. We worked closely over the following weeks to bring these two worlds together and landed on the Limited Time Mashup, Infinity Gauntlet. When we saw the movie last weekend, which was incredible, we were even more excited.

This is a collaborative experiment between friends from start to finish.”

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters.