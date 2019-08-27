Fortnite Teases Borderlands 3 Crossover

As many fans may have noticed, we are only a few weeks away from the release of the highly anticipated Borderlands 3. With more mayhem and destruction than ever likely to ensue, especially given the fact that there will be multiple planets for players to travel to, there is sure to be plenty of action to go around. That said, it would appear that the upcoming title is going to be crossing over with one of the most popular games today: Fortnite. At least, that is what it seems like following a tweet sent out by the official Fortnite account.

The tweet in question features a handful of Fortnite-related items and characters in emoji form, with one of them seeming to be out of place. The emoji in question is of a Psycho mask from Borderlands, and accompanied with a caption that says “When you see it…” and “#FortniteXMayhem,” it’s pretty clear that Epic Games is teasing an upcoming crossover of sorts.

If you are unaware, shortly after Borderlands 3 was officially revealed, it was also unveiled that the game was going to be exclusive to the Epic Games Store for a limited time. Naturally, not everyone was pleased with this information and it only added fuel to the controversial fire that has been trailing the game’s development. However, it is likely this exclusivity that has led to the potential upcoming crossover with Fortnite.

It is unknown how deep the crossover will go at this point. Will there be a full-blown event that is Borderlands 3-themed? Will Fortnite players be able to just pick up some skins that are based on some of the more popular characters from the Borderlands series? Only time will tell.

Borderlands 3 will be launching on September 13th for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more on the upcoming title, check out some of our previous coverage or the brief overview below:

“The original shooter-looter returns, packing bazillions of guns and an all-new mayhem-fueled adventure. Blast your way through new worlds and enemies as one of four brand new Vault Hunters, each with deep skill trees, abilities, and customization. Play solo or join with friends to take on insane enemies, collect loads of loot and save your home from the most ruthless cult leaders in the galaxy.

