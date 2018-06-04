Fortnite Confirms Bounce Pads Are Returning

Fortnite’s bounce pads have now been confirmed for a high-flying return with the in-game announcements listing the Bouncer as an item that’s coming soon.

Bounce pads were an item that was previously in Fortnite a while ago before Epic Games decided to pull the multipurpose trap from the battle royale game. It’s not uncommon for Epic Games to add and remove some of Fortnite’s items from time to time, and according to the image below that was shared by Fortnite Intel, it’s just about time for the bounce pads to once again be scattered throughout the map.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Place this pad for a big bounce boost – no fall damage!” the description of the not-so-new Bouncer item says.

If you never got to use a bounce pad before, they do exactly what you’d expect by launching players into the air once they’re stepped on. Back before the bounce pads were taken out of Fortnite, there were two variations of the item. Called Jump Pads, these traps would either let players propel players vertically or in a direction of their choosing, depending on which bounce pad you picked up. The version that’s shown here doesn’t indicate in the text whether it’ll be one or the other, but the directional arrows shown on the Bouncer suggest that it’ll be the one that allows you to pick where you want to go.

The confirmation of this Bouncer item coming to Fortnite follows a recent leak that suggested the item would be coming back. At the start of the month, TwoEpicBuddies shared a tweet with an image of the bounce pad and said that the item would be returning. Expanding on the news of the item, the tweet said that it can be placed on different surfaces to launch players in different directions. When used in tandem with the new Shopping Carts, you’ll also apparently get a huge boost from the item.

The bounce pad is coming back. Can be placed on walls, roofs and the floor. It also boosts you when you hit it with the shopping cart! pic.twitter.com/KXlHhsPhUo — DieBuddies (@TwoEpicBuddies) June 1, 2018

Epic Games hasn’t confirmed those details just yet, but the appearance of the item in Fortnite’s in-game announcements suggests that it’s not long now before more details on the item are shared. A release date for the item hasn’t been announced, but it’s expected to be added quite soon in Fortnite’s next update.