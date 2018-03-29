Fortnite: You Can Ride the Guided Missile

The guided missile is live right now in Fortnite, and it is going to change everything. The entire ComicBook office just watched the end of a match wherein Ninja holed up as one of the final two players, and ended the game by sending out four guided missiles in succession to sniff out, and ultimately put an end to, his opponent. These are going to be a camper’s nightmare, and they’re going to change the long-range combat meta in a significant way.

When it was first revealed, everyone asked, “Can you ride the missile?” It was just a joke. It was borderline meme-fodder. Of course you can’t ride the missile, that would be crazy, right? Yes, it is crazy, and yes, you can actually ride the missile.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A new video was uploaded to Twitter this morning showing some missile riding in action, and we have to say, it looks incredible. And scary. Take a look at this and see what you think:

This is going to change everything in duos and squads, right? Imagine getting down to the final two duos in a long and heated match, and being able to launch your eagle-eyed teammate across the map on a missile. If the enemy duo is busy building their fort and not paying attention, you could easily drop off an aggressive player on the top of their base with an epic shotgun and let him go to town. It would be a quick and easy wipe, and there would be serious some serious salt.

For those of you wondering, EPIC Games did reveal more detailed information about the guided missile this morning, which should empower you to use it more effectively. Check it out:

The Guided Missile: – Epic/Legendary, 105 and 110 damage respectively

– 1,000 damage to the environment

– Lasts 18 seconds

– Found in Chests/Supply Dropshttps://t.co/ALhTGRjD5l pic.twitter.com/Lch7ngtDY9 — FortniteINTEL.com (@FortniteBR) March 29, 2018

The fact that the missile can last up to 18 seconds is pretty bonkers, and if you ask us, that’s about eight seconds too long — especially when you consider it as a mode of transportation. The good news is that it only does a maximum of 110 damage, which means it’s not a guaranteed one-hit kill against opponents who are stocked up on health and shields. Still, this thing it going to destroy bases left and right.

Do you think EPIC should leave the guided missile as it is, or should it be nerfed? Should you be able to ride on it? Let us know what you think in the comments below!