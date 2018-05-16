Fortnite Competitive Mode Reportedly Leaks

The latest patch for Fortnite is now live and we’ve got some new weapons, map changes, and overall game optimization. Included in the new update were files gamers couldn’t wait to dig into, including the upcoming outfits coming soon to the game. But that’s not all that was uncovered in the game’s files. Apparently we might be getting a competitive mode soon, raising the stakes even higher for that coveted Battle Royale.

Thanks to the team over at ‘Fortnite Intel’, we’ve got a look at something that might interest players looking for a wider game experience:

As you can see in the image above, there was an added ‘Comp’ folder added to the game’s playlists. As the site also mentioned, it includes past Limited Time Modes as well for additional verification. FI also added, “The lack of ‘Playlist_Comp_Duos’ and ‘Playlist_Comp_Squads’ files suggests that it’d only be available for Solo play, though this may be done as a way to test things out before rolling it out to Duos and Squads at a later date.”

With PUBG looking to up their ante in the Battle Royale genre with a third new map and mysterious golden chests, the addition of a Competitive Mode might just be the thing to keep that edge going. Players are always looking for a new way to play and since Fortnite and PUBG both are so incredibly different despite the genre of choice, this could continuously inspire even more content from the Battlegrounds camp while also making sure that Fortnite’s play style remains fresh.

What we know now, at least, is that Season 4 is still in its infancy and has already proven to be quite the adventure. That comet was not disappointing and players are still finding secrets that Epic Games has buried throughout the entire map.

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and iOS. The game will eventually be making its way onto Android devices, though we still don’t have an official release date at this time. Don’t forget to also check out the latest patch that went live this morning to stay in the know about what’s new, and what’s different, in Epic Games’ hit title.