Huge ‘Fortnite’ Cosmetic Items Leak Shows Sports, Spooks, and Just Plain Weirdness

Fortnite Season 6 is now live with a wide variety of new content to enjoy, but this latest update is just like every other when it comes to leaks and the dataminers came out to play to find all of the delectable new cosmetic items making their way in game. The latest find? Perfect for those hardcore sports fans that want to rep their favorite teams!

Thanks to the folks over at FunGames and FNBR, we’ve got an extensive look at some of the new cosmetics on the way, including the NFL outfits that were revealed yesterday and a few other random odds and ends that the team of Fortnite is known for:

Videos by ComicBook.com

But it wouldn’t be Fortnite without a few weird additions as well, which can definitely be seen in the Flap Jackie and Growler skins. Still, it looks like there’s something for just about every type of player with the first of the leaked skins likely making their way into the game when the Item Shop rotates tonight at 7 PM Central time.

Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and select Android devices! What do you think about the very sporty direction Epic Games is taking? What other cosmetic themes would you like to see make their way into the game for the sixth season? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below and tell us what you think!

As for the latest season, Epic Games describes their latest: “Season 6 arrives in Battle Royale and brings new goodies with it! Uncover what’s in the new Battle Pass, explore an updated island with Pets, and become one with the shadows with a new consumable. Join in on the Cram Session mini-event in Save the World and learn more about a new enemy that has appeared from the Storm.”

