Fortnite Cosmetic Items Leaked, Tons of New Looks on the Way (UPDATED)

Update: Rarities and names have been added, you can view them below. The original story did not have them yet, only the datamined images.

The latest update for Epic Games’ Fortnite is now live and just like with previous patches, there were hidden treasures to find! A big part of the Fortnite fun is how creative the cosmetic items get. They’re a true testament that this game doesn’t take itself too seriously, and it is simply about a good time. You can’t go wrong with fun, especially not with some of the new outfits that were discovered because whew, it’s time to get space-y.

Though we do have the cosmetic items ready to view below, we still don’t have the names or rarities yet. Though if it’s like how the datamined discoveries were in the past – we should have those up and running soon enough! So, without further adieu, check out what’s new below (including the three badasses above):

We also have a few new emotes to look forward to including … erm, “YEET”:

A huge thank you to Twitter user “TwoEpicBuddies” for the neat datamine. I love the space themes so seeing the new skins is pretty exciting. Plus, you can now go full Rambo? Who wouldn’t want to go full Rambo?

Updated Info: We now have the rarities and names, which are as follows:

The male and female green astronauts are called the Toxic Trooper (Epic) and Hazard Agent (Epic)

The white Power Ranger wannabe is called the Venturion (Epic) with the Moisty Merman being the full bodied cosmetic (Legendary)

Rambo’s skin is called the Bandolier (epic) with the film axe being the Director’s Cut (Rare)

The silver axe is the Airfoil (Rare)

Yellow pickaxe Autocleave (Rare)

Stop Axe (Rare)

Toxic glider called Meldown (Uncommon)

White Power Ranger glider is called Triump (Uncommon)

Back blings in order: Mertank (Legendary) Contagion (Epic) Pathogen (Epic)



In case you haven’t seen them yet, the full patch notes for both Battle Royale and Save the World are live. You can check out the full list right here, with a brief highlight below:

General Fixes:

Standard gamepad configuration has been renamed from ‘Standard’ to ‘Old School’.

Slightly increased the texture streaming pool on Xbox One to help prevent blurry textures from occurring.

Changed the button mapping for PS4 controllers on Mac to use the Touchpad instead of the Share button to open chat.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the mouse cursor would be hidden on the loading screen for Windows + Mac players.

Fixed several causes of rubberbanding when toggling sprint and weapon targeting, which were caused by bugs within those abilities.

Fixed text labels being inconsistent on all controller layout screens.

Fixed the time spent in match text not updating properly for party members.

New Items

Added Epic and Legendary Burst Assault Rifles. Can be found in Floor Loot, Treasure Chests, Supply Drops, and Vending Machines. Does 32 / 33 damage (Epic / Legendary). Uses Medium Ammo. Uses the same damage fall-off ranges as other Assault Rifles.

Added a new foraged item: Apples Consuming an Apple will grant 5 health (up to 100). Can uncommonly be found around certain trees throughout the map.



And tons more! Don’t miss out, and happy gaming!