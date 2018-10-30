‘Fortnite’ Cube Lets You Fly Around the Map Without Taking Damage

There's been a lot of mystery surrounding the Cube that's appeared in Fortnite as of late. But a recent article from Dexerto suggests that you can actually use it to your advantage, especially when it comes to getting around the map.

Some players have found that they can actually shoot the Cube to utilize its powers to fly into the air, to another part of the map. That said, there is the risk of the Cube shooting back at you in retaliation, so some may feel it's not worth the risk.

Fortunately, a Reddit user by the name of ImSpeedyGonzalez seems to have found a way around the matter. So here's how it's done:

The user, who also goes by the name Kevin, noted that if you aim for the southwestern corner of the northern island fragment after you dove down underneath where the cube is, you can fly high above the island, using rotation to get away from the area before you take a single hit.

That sounds a little risky, but ImSpeedyGonzalez said he has put rigorous testing behind this, and even visited the other islands to make sure he could accomplish this with no trouble. He found, however, that by going to the northern island, players could get the best results.

That said, don't expect the Cube to take you too far over the island. Apparently you can still make it a pretty good distance with it, so you can get to such locations as the Wailing Woods, the edge of Fatal Fields, and even Retail Row, if you feel like going to that area.

You can see ImSpeedyGonzalez demonstrating this in the video below. It might take a little bit to load, but patient Fortnite players will find that it's worth the wait. You can also watch it here on Streamable if the stream doesn't work for you for some reason.

We haven't given this a try just yet, but it definitely sounds like something to give a go the next time you boot up the game. Just remember, practice makes perfect. That Cube can be rather unpredictable at times, but if you nail it in the right place -- as the video above demonstrates -- you'll soon be flying like an eagle. Just make sure you have a proper Glider to get you places, yeah? Or an umbrella, if that's your thing.

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, mobile devices and PC.

(Hat tip to Dexerto for the scoop!)