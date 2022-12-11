Fortnite x Die Hard Crossover Seemingly Teased Again

There are few things Epic Games loves more than a good crossover, and Fortnite is constantly adding new ones. Donald Mustard also has a penchant for teasing collaborations ahead of time, and the Fortnite creative director has fans speculating following a recent Tweet. Mustard shared an image of a Die Hard themed Christmas countdown calendar, which has villain Hans Gruber plunging from the top of Nakatomi Plaza. As Fortnite leaker @HYPEX notes, an appearance by John McClane was revealed as a proposed crossover in court documents that leaked last year as a result of the legal battle between Epic Games and Apple.

The Tweet from Mustard can be found embedded below.

Amazing gift from one of my best friends. And yes, imo it’s the greatest Christmas movie of all time. pic.twitter.com/iijT1FXYfd — Donald Mustard (@DonaldMustard) December 10, 2022

Mustard's Tweet acknowledges the long-fought debate over whether Die Hard constitutes a Christmas movie. Mustard clearly believes that it does count, and that might give us a hint about when this content could be released; Die Hard content would be the perfect way for Epic Games to celebrate the Christmas season in a big way. Whether that would simply take the form of a John McClane skin remains to be seen, but it's hard to imagine not adding Gruber alongside him. Of course, Epic Games could take it a step further by adding Nakatomi Plaza as a point of interest, but it's all just speculation for now!

If John McClane truly is coming to Fortnite, it wouldn't be the first time the hero has appeared in a battle royale game. Last year the character appeared in Call of Duty: Warzone as part of the game's '80s Action Heroes event. That event saw Nakatomi Plaza added to Verdansk, though the crossover did not take place during the holiday season. So, there is a precedent for Die Hard collaborations, and we know Epic Games is interested in making it happen! For now, Fortnite fans will just have to wait and see what happens.

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Would you like to see Die Hard content appear in Fortnite? Do you think this is another tease from Donald Mustard? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!