‘Fortnite’ Disco Domination LTM Now Live

It’s a new week, which means a new patch is now live for Fortnite players to enjoy and for those that just have a lot of moves to bust out, there’s the perfect Limited Time Mode for you!

“Break out your best moves and take control of the dance floor in this new Limited Time Mode,” exclaims Epic Games in their most recent blog post. Get those Boogie Bombs out, equip that best outfit, and get on with yo bad self.

“It’s time for the ultimate dance-off. Dance Floors have spawned around the Battle Royale island. Take them over by clearing out any enemies and then dancing to raise a disco ball up from the floor. The team that fills their meter the fastest by capturing and defending the dance floors will win the match!”

Here’s what you need to know about the new mode:

Two teams of fifty players.

Respawning will be turned on until the third (last) storm circle.

Five dance floors will appear on the map whenever the storm is not moving.

Emoting on a dance floor when no enemies are present will raise a disco ball in the center of the floor, and capture it for your team. The more friendly players dancing on a floor, the faster it will be captured.

Once a floor is captured, it will begin filling the team’s “dance bar” on the HUD, until either an enemy stands on it or the current storm timer ends and the storm begins to move. The first team to fill their dance bar to 100% will win the match.

The dance floors in the later stages of the match fill the bar more quickly, so don’t give up if your team is behind!

It is not possible to build on or over the dance floors, but they can be protected by surrounding them with a fort.

Glider redeploy is activated in this mode, press jump while falling to use your glider.

This mode uses 50v50 levels of loot and resources.

Ready to show off what you’ve got? The latest patch is now live on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices!