Fortnite: Easiest Way to Solve “Visit Center of Named Locations” Challenge

Fortnite Battle Royale Week 9 challenges have officially commenced and for those that are familiar with the game, you know that efficiency is the name of the game when vying for that number one Victory Royale spot. Luckily, we’re here to help with those lovely tasks Epic Games has given players in order to earn those Battle Stars and get those tiers ranked up. One of the several challenges available is the “Visit Center of Named Locations” and here’s how to do it.

If you can, land near Haunted Hills and head towards the Snobby Shores. Heads towards the center of Snobby Shores and make your way to Greasy Grove. You can see exactly where the Battle Store location is in the video above, making it very easy to collect that desired loot!

That’s the easiest way to do this particular challenge. Simply walk up to the Star itself to interact, and the move on to the rest of the challenges:

Deal damage with Explosive Weapons to opponents (500)

Search Chests in Moisty Mire (7)

Use a Shopping Cart (1)

Visit the center of Named Locations in a Single Match (4)

Follow the treasure map found in Haunted Hills (1) ( HARD )

) Shotgun Eliminations (4) ( HARD )

) Eliminate opponents in Anarchy Acres (3)

If you haven’t checked out the Battle Pass membership yet, here’s what you need to do:

100 tiers, 100 rewards. The more you play, the more you unlock. Level up faster and do it on your own schedule. Weekly Challenges give you the flexibility to make progress whenever you can play. Availble for 950 V-Bucks.

There’s also the Battle Bundle that includes access to the Battle Pass and instantly unlocks your next 25 tiers, all at a 40% discount.

Play to level up your Battle Pass, unlocking up to 100 rewards worth over 22,000 V-Bucks (typically takes 75 to 150 hours of play). That’s 30 more items than last season!

Want it all faster? You can buy up to 100 tiers, each for 150 V-Bucks!

Launch Fortnite

Select Battle Royale

Navigate to the Battle Pass Tab

Purchase either the Battle Pass or the Battle Bundle

The latest update is now live on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices! Interested in what else is new? Check out the full patch notes right here!