Fortnite: Epic Reveals Collection Book Changes to “Empower Players”

As Epic Games approaches their first year birthday for Fortnite, the creative team is preparing some major changes and new goodies for players to enjoy in both Battle Royale and their Save the World mode. With tons of new aspects to the Save the World mode, arguably one of the more interesting changes on the way focuses on the Collection Book research and how players can gain specific heroes and schematics, all to “empower” their player base.

“Had your eye on a particular Constructor?” Asks Epic Games in their recent blog post. “Now you can spend Flux and Training Manuals to recruit them with a new menu option on the Collection Book slot representing that hero. There will be some exceptions (such as Founder’s weapons, event items, etc.), but the majority of heroes, weapon schematics, and trap schematics will be eligible for research, and it doesn’t matter if you already have the item or not. You’ll receive a new level 1 copy of the item, and schematics will start with a random set of valid perks. We’re hoping this feature will come online in the v4.5 update.”

There are a lot of changes ahead with their 4.5 update, both staying on task with the Collection Book, the team is also adding in a few features to “deter Exploitive Behavior.” According to Epic Games, “In update 4.5 we’re also planning to provide a mechanism to unslot items from the Collection Book for a nominal fee of 20 V-Bucks to deter exploitive behavior. When an item is removed from the book, the Collection Book XP it granted is removed too. This will not, however, result in you losing levels or rewards you have already earned. You’ll just have to “pay back” this lost XP before the book will continue advancing. Items removed from the book will be restored at level, and with all their perks intact.”

In the same update, we also learned that the first act of the Canny Valley campaign will be starting in the near future as well, giving an entirely new biome for players to explore. You can read more about that in our previous coverage right here!

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices. It is also slated for an Android release date, though we’re still waiting on an official launch time. For now, we have to be content with the “coming soon” window.