Fortnite Opens Up About New Map Timing

Epic Games’ Fortnite is taking off like a rocket, with millions of players jumping in to gather resources and pick off fellow players in its Battle Royale mode. But if you’re expecting to cover some new terrain in the game, you might want to have a seat.

While PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is expanding with the introduction of new maps, Epic Games isn’t quite ready to move in that direction just yet. Fortnite design lead Eric Williamson recently spoke to IGN and explained that the team is more than ready to innovate with new modes and items, but isn’t ready to introduce a new map just yet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’ve talked a bit about this internally,” he explained. “We just had the big map update and we learned a lot through that process.

“There’s no urgency for us to create a new map right now. It’s not a priority right now, whereas continuing to evolve and make the map feel fresh is something we’re very excited and interested about. So stay tuned; we have some interesting ideas.”

While some players may be bummed by the lack of new territory, Epic Games’ willingness to change things up on the map — like with its recent meteor showers event — will certainly keep fans more than satisfied. Plus, the revolving of various modes in the game helps as well.

The team touched upon adding new content to the game earlier this year, explaining that no new maps were in the works, and there were also no plans to add any sort of vehicles to the game. Now, this could change later on, especially if Fortnite comes to new platforms (come on, Nintendo Switch), but for now, Epic seems focused on balance and introducing new things that will keep interest in the current map going strong.

So it’s not the end of the world (despite the meteors) — we know a lot of Fortnite fans are pleased with what’s happening now and, based on the current changing conditions, what could be coming up next.

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. You can check out the Battle Royale mode for free!

(Hat tip to GamingBolt for the scoop!)