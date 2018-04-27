Fortnite: Fan Recreates Iconic Thor Scene From ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

A reddit user and Fortnite player shared a screenshot depicting a playful recreation of Thor's dramatic declaration of war on Thanos as seen in Avengers: Infinity War's Wakanda-set climactic battle.

Reddit user SenZatiion shared the screenshot to r/FortNiteBR Friday, racking up more than 16,400 upvotes.

Infinity War sees an angry and vengeful Thor (Chris Hemsworth) venture to the kingdom of Wakanda with tag-alongs Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) and Groot (Vin Diesel) of the Guardians of the Galaxy in the midst of an all-out battle between the forces of Thanos (Josh Brolin) and the combined might of the Avengers and Wakanda's elite warriors.

The Asgardian Avenger, wielding the freshly-forged Thanos-killing weapon Stormbreaker, cries "bring me Thanos!" and charges into battle, leaping into the sky and electrocuting the war monger's foot soldiers with a super-charged lightning blast.

Among the standout moments in the crossover blockbuster, Thor's crowd-pleasing Wakanda entrance almost didn't happen: the epic moment nearly went to fugitive vigilante Captain America (Chris Evans), who in early versions of the movie didn't reappear until Earth's outnumbered superheroes found themselves overwhelmed by the advancing Outrider army.

Directors Anthony and Joe Russo explained "everybody at Marvel" disagreed with Cap's late entrance, bringing about a restructuring that meant re-introducing Cap and partners Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) earlier in the movie during a fight sequence set in Edinburgh, Scotland.

"He had Thor's heroic entrance in the Wakanda battle. That was originally Cap," Joe Russo told ET.

"Our thinking was that he was on the run, nobody could find him, and so we thought that it would be this really compelling way to use the character — especially because we were trying to thin the ranks out so we could track everyone — and then we realized we had a really good spot to bring him in earlier in Scotland, to save Vision and Wanda. And so we started moving around heroic moments for characters."

The change resulted in Infinity War's now-iconic show-stopping entrance and one of the film's most-quoted — and most rousing — lines.

The fan-favorite Fortnite introduced a limited-time mashup earlier this year that allowed players the opportunity to wield the Infinity Gauntlet and transform into purple-skinned conquerer Thanos.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available to own. Avengers 4 opens May 3, 2019.