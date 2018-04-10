Fortnite: First Look At Port-A-Fort

A portable fort… it’s Port-a-Fort! Fortify yourself in seconds, all with the flick of a wrist. Coming soon… pic.twitter.com/OsPQ2LkvkV — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 10, 2018

Just yesterday we reported that Port-a-Forts were making their way into the world of Fortnite and now we’ve got our first look at exactly how they will work. With the caption “Fortify yourself in seconds, all with the flick of a wrist,” the team at Epic Games couldn’t wait to share the video above showing off how it will work.

We don’t have a release date yet other than “soon” but the portable fort, as seen in the video above, will be quite the game changer. The latest addition to the free-to-play Battle Royale mode will allow players to sprout an incredibly defensive position at the drop of a hat, which will be perfect in those final moments before Victory Royale is declared. Build ’em up, break ’em down, but it’s the perfect way to evade enemy players at a drop of a hat, while also giving snipers the perfect vantage point when taking out surrounding contenders for Number 1.

Though not live yet, now would be a good time to get really familiar with the map … scope out where these bad boys would best be planted for the ultimate advantage against others. For now, we wait until it is added officially. Until then, enjoy playing Fortnite on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and iOS devices! Still no word yet as to when we’ll be seeing the mobile version on Android devices, though the team at Epic Games assure fans that it is coming “soon.”

In other Fortnite news, check out what’s on the chopping block for the next patch to hit the latest title from Epic Games:

Battle Royale:

Unable to edit structures UPDATE 04-03-2018: For players that previously won a match but didn’t get the umbrella, we granted a make good with the umbrellas included. Players that have the umbrella already might have still seen the make good message, but won’t get duplicate umbrellas. We are still investigating root cause.

First win does not grant umbrella

Problems with being able to unnmute players while crossplaying

Rendering delays

Stats not being displayed properly

General console fixes* As far as we can tell the root cause is blocking loads and we are pursuing two approaches to improve the situation. Making sure we are not blocking on file I/O and removing cases where we incorrectly are. Improving load speed. The latter is done by re-ordering our assets on HDD which requires shipping a large patch on PS4 and Xbox One. This is currently planned for v3.5.

Floating weapons glitch that inhibits firing*

Random controller vibrations*

Rabbit Raider outfit bug*

Save the World:

Hitch occurs when another player joins the session

Unable to load into the Storm Shield

Stuck at Loot Llama Quest

Chat options functionality issues*

Squad slots reportedly being blocked*

“Air Quotes” Quest credit glitch*

Lag concerning item pickups*

The above issues are all player-reported, and the ones marked with a * will be targeted in the latest update from the team over at Epic Games. The ones not marked are still slated for an immediate fix, though they are still “under investigation” and could be pushed back until a later update.