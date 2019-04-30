Fortnite Adds Guardians of the Galaxy’s Star-Lord With New Skin and Emote

Avengers: Endgame finally hit theaters and smashed every record it set its sights on. That said, Epic Games’ massively popular Fortnite Battle Royale has been having a crossover event with the film, bringing a few elements from the Avengers to the game. The latest, however, is one that has appeared by surprise, as Epic has unveiled a new skin and emote from none other than Guardians of the Galaxy‘s Star-Lord, which makes up the Guardians of the Galaxy set. Included with this is the skin, an emote, and an axe.

Epic took to the official Fortnite Twitter account to show off the skin and Dance Off emote. Fans of the Marvel movies may recognize the dance as the one from the Guardians of the Galaxy film. You can check it out for yourself in the video below.

Time for a dance off, bro. Get the new Dance Off emote along with Marvel’s Star-Lord Outfit. The Guardians of the Galaxy Set is available in the Item Shop now! #FortniteXAvengers pic.twitter.com/veEPdRjnOO — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 30, 2019

For more on the Fortnite: Endgame event that is currently going on:

Summary

Thanos and his Chitauri invade the Battle Royale island, in search of the six Infinity Stones.

Mode Details

Endgame features a team of heroes fighting to stop Thanos and his Chitauri from claiming all six Infinity Stones.

Both teams respawn when eliminated until the other side completes their objective.

On one side is the Hero team. Heroes respawn when eliminated until the enemy team has found all six Infinity Stones.

Heroes start with a treasure map that leads directly to a Mythic Avengers item.

Other Avengers items can be found in Chests throughout the map.

The goal for the Hero team is to destroy the Chitauri army and defeat Thanos.

Team Thanos is comprised of Chitauri Invaders and Thanos himself.

Chitauri Invaders start with a powerful laser rifle, an anti-structure grenade attack, and a jetpack that lets them briefly leap high into the air.

The first Chitauri to recover an Infinity stone will be transformed into Thanos.

Thanos has a powerful punch, a destructive beam attack, and the ability to jump high into the air and then smash anything in his way when he comes back down.

Each time an Infinity Stone is claimed, Thanos’ abilities grow more powerful and the Chitauri gain health. Reality Stone (Red) = Heath & Shields doubled (1000->2000) Soul Stone (Orange) = Siphon activated (grants Thanos shields only) Mind Stone (Yellow) = Jump height doubled Space Stone (Blue) = Ground Pound AOE size tripled, damage x6 Time Stone (Green) = Big knockback added to each hit, damage x3 Power Stone (Purple) = Laser damage x6

If Thanos is eliminated from the match, another Chitauri will become him after a short wait (unless Thanos is the last one standing).

If Thanos & the Chitauri find all six Infinity Stones, Heroes will no longer be able to respawn.

The goal for Thanos and his army is to find the stones and then eliminate the remaining heroes.

Fortnite is currently available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and mobile devices. For more on the popular game, check out some of our previous coverage.

