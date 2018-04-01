Fortnite’s Guided Missile Can Save Teammates From the Storm

Fortnite players have shown that the newest weapon to be added to the Battle Royale mode does much more than bypass obstacles and blow up buildings.

The Guided Missile launcher weapon is the latest tool in Fortnite players’ kits, and even though it’s only been out for a few days, players are already getting creative with it. Before it was available, we mentioned that players would probably be able to ride the rocket, and not long after that, the predictable theory was proven correct.

While the Rocket Launcher can send players on a set trajectory, the Guided Missile allows for a bit more creativity by allowing squads to send their teammates on a guided tour of the map. But defensive measures are also part of the weapon’s kit when facing off against a for that has few weaknesses: The Storm.

The video below shows exactly how squadmates can use the Guided Missile to assist a teammate who didn’t quite make the trek in time before the Storm started closing in on them. With one teammate far outside of the safe zone and the Storm closing in every second, the player in distress receives a one-way ticket into the arms of their squad by being scooped up by a Guided Missile.

How to save your teammate from dying in the storm 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/m7cxDIQE8T — RoboBeanaz (@RoboBeanazz) March 31, 2018

The Guided Missile provides ample time to steer the projectile to its location – and in this case back again – but it’s still an incredibly impressive feat, one that you’ll be able to hold over your teammate’s head after next time you need a couple extra Bandages or some Slurp Juice. Of course, others who replied to the tweet pointed out that some squad members would be much more likely to veer their teammates further into the Storm’s clutches, but that itself would make for a story worth telling.

Thanks are owed to Epic Games for all of these rocket-riding antics not just for adding the Guided Missile but also for allowing rocket projectiles to be ridden by teammates. We’ve seen other incredible rocket antics recently like a game-winning snipe from atop a rocket, and none of that would be possible if Epic Games removed the ability to remove the rockets like the devs considered doing back in November. The mechanic stuck around, and Fortnite players have some insane plays to try out and show off because of it.