Fortnite: Two Men, One Rocket for One Epic Victory Royale

For complete transparency, this author hates the addition of the guided missile weapon on Fortnite, however the video clip here is extremely impressive.

Competing in duos the pair of Funkydonuts and minkus BOTH took a ride on a missile, circled the shrinking map and landed a killshot for the victory. There are more words that follow, but you simply need to watch this:

The Guided Missile weapon has been out for nearly two weeks and so it is no shock that many Fortnite players are coming up with creative ways to ride their rockets to victory.

Just after the new weapon was released, it was confirmed that players could ride the missile while it was being steered, and players were quick to take advantage of that part of the gameplay. The easiest — and most obvious — way to do damage is by sending a missile flying into an enemy’s base, but the Guided Missile is proving to have much greater utility than just blowing things up.

It allows for a bit more creativity by allowing squads to send their teammates on a guided tour of the map; there are also other advantages in the defensive measures that are also part of the weapon’s benefit: evading The Storm.

Now, within the Reddit circles there are many players in the Fortnite community that think that the weapon is overpowered (or unneeded altogether), and though it’s a bit early to make such a call, it’s hard to ignore the utility of the weapon that’s unrivaled by other items.

A recent Fortnite update also made sure that riding rockets would no longer cancel the use of emotes or consumables, so not only could we see more rocket kills, we can see people celebrate while on their ride.

Time will tell if Epic Games decides any changes need to be made, but for now, these intense plays are here to stay.

If you have some amazing kills drop a link in the comments section, we definitely want to see them. Also, sound off if you hate the Guided Missiles or the Remote Explosives as much as I do in there.