Fortnite: How to Solve “Follow the Treasure Map Found in Pleasant Park”

Another week, a new set of challenges, only this week we have even more Fortnite players joining the mix now that the popular battle royale title is available on Nintendo Switch! Whether you are familiar to the game or brand spankin’ new, the challenges are perfect for anyone with the Battle Pass looking for additional objectives to earn some sweet, sweet loot.

One of week 7’s challenges is “Follow the Treasure Map Found in Pleasant Park.” It’s pretty simple, just head west of Dusty Divot towards the bottom right (near the center) edge of Tilted Towers. You’ll be following a hill to get to where the Battle Star is and just like usual, simply walk up to it in order to interact and claim a whopping 10 Stars!

Easy, right?

Here are the other challenges players must complete in order to unlock the new Blockbuster loading screen:

Deal damage with a pickaxe to opponents (250)

Search Chests in Risky Reels (7)

Consume Hop Rocks, Apples, or Mushrooms (20)

Score a goal on different pitches (5)

Follow the treasure map found in Pleasant Park (1) ( HARD )

) Assault Rifle Eliminations (5) ( HARD )

) Eliminate opponents in Shifty Shafts (3) (HARD)

If you haven’t checked out the Battle Pass membership yet, which is required to participate, here’s what you need to do:

100 tiers, 100 rewards. The more you play, the more you unlock. Level up faster and do it on your own schedule. Weekly Challenges give you the flexibility to make progress whenever you can play. Available for 950 V-Bucks.

There’s also the Battle Bundle that includes access to the Battle Pass and instantly unlocks your next 25 tiers, all at a 40% discount.

Play to level up your Battle Pass, unlocking up to 100 rewards worth over 22,000 V-Bucks (typically takes 75 to 150 hours of play). That’s 30 more items than last season!

Want it all faster? You can buy up to 100 tiers, each for 150 V-Bucks!

Launch Fortnite

Select Battle Royale

Navigate to the Battle Pass Tab

Purchase either the Battle Pass or the Battle Bundle

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices. The game is expected to also become available for Android users in the near future, though an exact release date has yet to be revealed.