‘Fortnite’: How to Complete the “Visit a Giant Face in the Desert, the Jungle, and the Snow” Challenge

Fortnite season 8 week 1 challenges are officially here and many players are taking to the online battle royale game to collect those Battle Stars and show off what they are made of. Because many players are competing for the same thing in a last-man-standing game setting, it’s important to know what you’re in for before diving right in. That, and keep your head on a swivel!

One of this week’s challenges is ‘desert, the jungle, and the snow’ challenge and to make things a bit easier, we’ve got exactly what you need to do to get this done. For those looking for a quick look, check out the marked location on the map below:

For those familiar with Paradise Palms, you’re going to want to visit the abandoned village in the desert biome seen above. There’s a big face seen on a cliff’s edge under a crown of RVs, that’s where you need to go. Once the Battle Star populates, walk up to it to interact and then boom – done.

Ready to see what else the new season has to offer? Here’s what you need to know to get started:

Free Challenges

Visit all Pirate Camps (7)

Search Chests at Retail Row or Junk Junction (7)

Stage 1: Deal damage with a Shotgun and an Explosive weapon in a single match (2)

Battle Pass Challenges

Visit a giant face in the desert, the jungle, and the snow (3)

Use a Volcano Vent in different matches (5)

Get an elimination with a Shotgun, Assault Rifle, and Explosive weapon (3)

Deal damage to a vehicle driven by an opponent (200)

As for the game itself, season 8 is now live for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile players. For more about the new season, as per Epic Games:

“Season 8 has arrived and a monstrous volcano has appeared! Freed from the Ice King’s castle, the now-powerful Prisoner has brought fire and flame to Fortnite and its islands,” reads the latest blog post from the studio. “Pirates, Ninjas and a ship load of new fighters will tussle over treasure, battle with Pirate Cannons and uncover legendary loot. For those daring enough to explore, the new Lazy Lagoon and Sunny Steps locations are just a jump away with the help of Volcanic Vents. There are tons of new areas to explore and secrets to uncover. This season, X marks the spot!”

