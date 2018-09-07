Fortnite: How to Visit Different Stone Heads

The Fortnite Season 5 week 9 challenges are now live, giving players the perfect opportunity to take a break in between Victory Royales to unlock Battle Stars and rank up those tiers. They are a fantastic way to earn even more XP while taking on a few unique objectives from the team over at Epic Games. One of this week’s challenges is “how to Visit Different Stone Heds,” and in the name of efficiency, we’re here to make this particular step a little bit easier.

Before we get started, here’s what you need to know. Before, only Battle Pass members could partake in the challenges. Now they are spreading the wealth a bit with both Battle Pass and Free Challenges. Ready for what Week 9 has to offer? Let’s get started:

Free Challenges:

Deal damage with explosive weapons to opponents – 0/500

Get Trick Points in a Shopping Cart or ATK – 0/150,000

Follow the treasure map found in Shifty Shafts – 0/1

Battle Pass Challenges:

Stage 1: Search a chest in Haunted Hills -0/1

Visit Different Stone Heads – 0/7

Assault Rifle eliminations – 0/5

Eliminate opponents in Tomato Temple – 0/3

Now for this particular challenge, you need to find 7. The downside is that these are pretty spread out, so don’t feel let down if you can’t complete this one in one go. Some have found it easier to go the 50v50 route and take it one match at a time. Whatever works for you, just don’t let another player take you out in the process.

Need help on where to land first? Check out the map locations below:

Quite a few of the other challenges are pretty easy to do in one fell swoop, giving the opportunity to drop in a certain location and knock off a few of these to-do items. Eliminate an opponent with the help of an explosive weapon in Tomato Temple, that’s two side missions completed right there!

Need help with the ‘Follow the treasure map found in Shifty Shafts’ challenge? You can check out that guide right here.

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and select Android devices. To stay in the know for all things Fortnite, including the latest patch and new heist theme, join in on the fun at our Community Hub right here.

