Fortnite Fans Are Loving The Kickoff Set and Soccer Skins

By Aaron Perine

Fortnite fans are pumped about the Kickoff Set being introduced to the game. Xbox put out a tweet celebrating the inclusion of the football skins and celebrations based on the legendary football player Pelé. if you play a lot of Fortnite, you’re going to be seeing a ton of that “Air Punch” celebration going forward. Also of note for players will be the Pelé Cup that began on Wednesday. Much like other “Cup” events, players will compete and try to score points based on their rankings and eliminating enemies. There are 10 distinct soccer outfits available as well: "Midfield Master," "Sgt. Sweeper," "Galactico," "Power Poacher," "Breakaway," "Striker Specialist," "Shot Stopper," "Derby Dominator," "Tiki Tackler," and "Phenom.”

Epic Games dropped a full list of the football clubs participating in the new "Kickoff Set" outfits:


* Manchester City FC
* Juventus
* AC Milan
* Inter Milan
* AS Roma
* Seattle Sounders FC
* Atlanta United
* Los Angeles FC
* Santos FC
* Wolves
* West Ham United FC
* Sevilla FC
* Sporting CP
* Borussia Mönchengladbach
* FC Schalke 04
* VFL Wolfsburg
* Rangers FC
* Celtic FC
* Cerezo Osaka
* Melbourne City FC
* Sydney FC
* Western Sydney Wanderers
* EC Bahia

Will you be getting in on the new Cup activities? Let us know down in the comments! Check out the reactions down below:

