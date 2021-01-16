Fortnite Leak Reveals Long-Awaited Skin Is Still Coming

✖

A new Fortnite leak has revealed that a long-awaited skin is still in the works, and likely coming to the item shop sometime soon. Back in October, a "Fancy Kevin" skin set and wrap leaked and it looked like Epic Games would release the skin set and the wrap during Fortnitemares. However, this didn't happen. That said, it was obvious that Epic Games was working on the cosmetic content because it was in the game's files. However, since then, those files haven't been touched, well, until recently.

In the recent 15.20 update, these files were finally updated, and oddly enough, updated with "DigiRunes" materials. Meanwhile, even more files were added suggesting a completely separate skin is in the works, referred to in the files as "CubeNinja." In other words, there appears to be two new Cube skins not only in the works, but coming soon.

Below, you can check out the leak for yourself, courtesy of prominent Fortnite dataminer and leaker, "Mang0e."

Remember him? KevinCouture has been updated with a "DigiRunes" material in 15.20. Interestingly enough, there is also a work-in-progress contrail for an upcoming skin called "CubeNinja". Two "Cube-y" skins to get excited about👀 https://t.co/3e9VFqNOXc pic.twitter.com/U7RGEvRf0P — Mang0e | Fortnite Dataminer (@Mang0e_) January 13, 2021

Of course, for now, take all of this information with a grain of salt. While it looks like Epic Games is working on two Cube skins, it wasn't that long ago we thought one of these, based on the files, was going to be released during Fortnitemares. Again though, this didn't happen, which goes to show you that datamining leaks can be unreliable. While it's more likely than not these skins will eventually be released, it could be a while from now and they could look nothing like we expect.

Fortnite is available, for free, via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Android. For more coverage on the free-to-play and popular battle royale game, click here or check out the relevant links below: