This Fortnite Kill is the Coldest and Dirtiest Thing You’ll Ever See

There’s some horrible people who play Fortnite. And we all know who are the worst offenders: John Wick players.

Every game has its trolls and controller throwers, but only Fortnite has John Wick players. Once Rust Lords, these John Wick-ers are capable of doing some very, very terrible things.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That established, it should come as no surprise that the most ruthless, savage, cold, and dirtiest kill ever committed during a game of holy Fortnite, was committed by of course, a John Wick sinner.

Naturally, John Wick’s target was a Tomato Head player, the most innocent of all players, second to only zero kill vanilla skin players in a shed in Solo in the Top 10.

After trying to savagely kill Tomato Head with a trap, the John Wick player chases him/her around a building. Almost dead and frightened, the Tomato Head player does what Tomato Head players do best: whips out a saucy emote. Raising his hands in an almost surrender fashion, the Tomato Head player seemingly avoids death as the John Wick player breaks out into his own dance. For once it looks like a John Wick player with a heart.

At this point, I’m expecting the plot-twist to come in the form of the Tomato Head blasting the John Wick player with a green pump, but it never comes. The two players stop and go there separate ways. But then the daddy of all twists comes. As the John Wick player rounds the corner, he turns around. Changing his mind, he runs back around the corner before blasting the poor Tomato Head player in the back. It’s a one-shot-kill. At that moment, I knew I had witnessed the coldest thing I’ll ever see in my entire life. And then I almost cried from laughing.

Fortnite is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and iOS. It is also poised to come to Android devices sometime later this year.

Remember, if you see a John Wick player, run, because that savage isn’t human. And if you see two John Wick players roll-up on each other, grab some popcorn and enjoy the show.

Thanks, Baberlay.