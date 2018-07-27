Fortnite Gets Divemasters Gear, Laser Chomp Glider

Leave it to Epic Games to be huge fans of Dr. Evil, because they just introduced sharks that have freakin’ laser beams on their heads. (Well, their bodies, but close enough.)

The publisher has announced the latest items that have been added to Fortnite, and they’re sure to be huge with underwater fans. The new Divemaster Gear has been introduced, along with the Laser Chomp Glider which, yep, consists of that amazing shark. You can see the official tweet below.

We’re going to need a bigger bus. New Divemasters Gear and Laser Chomp Glider in the Item Shop now! pic.twitter.com/kTvsjIQWTH — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 27, 2018

While the shark can’t actually use the laser beam attached to it, it is fun to ride into battle. Just make sure you save up for it, because it’ll run you 1,500 V-Bucks to pick it up.

As for the Divemasters Gear, there are various pieces that you can snag. These include the Wreck Raider outfit for 1,500 V-Bucks, as well as the Reef Ranger costume for 1,500 V-Bucks. Finally, if you want a cool sea-worthy resourcing tool to go with your Laser Chomp Glider, there’s the Harpoon Axe, which is only 800 V-Bucks.

Some of these items were discussed in a previous leak for the game, which also included a potential Air Tank, along with the Archetype costume, the Diving Tank, the Paradigm and a variety of others. Those should be hitting the shop sometime within the next few days since a lot of items are already available there. Who knows, we could see something as cool as the Rescue Ring released next. (Yes, it looks cool.)

As far as what could be coming next, we’ll keep checking the Fortnite sheets to see what could be lined up next. But needless to say, there’s some awesome stuff to buy here. But seriously…why doesn’t that shark allow us to use his laser as a freakin’ weapon? Seriously. If we could fry someone with one it’d be amazing…especially if we attach a joke like, “You’re sushi!”

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, iOS devices and PC.