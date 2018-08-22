Fortnite Leak Reveals a New Time for Rumored Rift Event

Last week we reported a leak regarding that infamous Fortnite rift in the sky. You know the rifts – the ones that tore the sky asunder effectively bringing an end to Season 4 while starting off Season 5 with a huge bang. The whole process was pretty neat and the rifts didn’t just affect in-game, but the real world as well. With Season 5 nearing its end, something big is about to happen and we’re not sure the business with this mysterious phenomenon is over. Apparently, far from it.

As we previously stated, players have been taking to the Reddit forums with a pretty interesting observation: The giant rift in the sky seems to be disappearing! Epic Games deployed a tiny update this weekend but it may have had a bigger impact that any of us realized. Of course with evidence that the rift is disappearing, the dataminers have come out in full force to see what exactly this means for the game. After all, Epic isn’t known for doing anything without a bigger reason.

The original time for the ‘event’ was originally meant to be slated for August 21st, which has since come and gone. Now a new leak from a reliable source found the coding in-game during a datamine hunt to reveal that the leak wasn’t wrong, the event was simply delayed:

The Rift Shrink event was delayed to the 24th, at 4am EST… pic.twitter.com/VdYFcR86f5 — Fortnite: Battle Royale Leaks (@FNBRLeaks) August 21, 2018

What makes this interesting is that the rift shrinking was the start of a huge conspiracy theory, but now the rift seems to be back to its normal sky. The team over at Epic Games did have to temporarily disable the smaller rifts, though they are now back online, and they did push back their weekly update a few more days. Perhaps it really was all just a glitch and these files are just showing maintenance times? Who knows.

Of course nothing has been officially announced by the dev team over at Epic Games, as per usual. They love to watch the world burn as their fans try to figure out the puzzle themselves before the big reveal. Still, since we are only half-way through Season 5, this boasts well for that grand finale if it truly ends up being a huge event!

What do you think the big event will be? Or will it be a quite closure and farewell? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below with your best theories!