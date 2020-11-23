Fortnite Leak Seemingly Reveals Big Upcoming Feature

✖

A prominent Fortnite leaker claims that modding is coming to the game in some capacity. The leak was posted by @Lucas7yoshi on Twitter, who claims that their confidence in the leak is quite high. It should be noted that @Lucas7yoshi does not seem to know in what capacity this feature will be added. It certainly seems like something that could dramatically shake-up the battle royale game, but it's hard to imagine how it might be implemented. For now, fans will have to take the rumor with a grain of salt, and wait for Epic Games to make an official announcement.

The Tweets from @Lucas7yoshi can be found embedded below.

Confidence for this is its 100% in the works. To what extent you could mod the game or what you could do with it im not sure. But its definitely by definition "modding". more info later w/ someone — Lucas7yoshi - Fortnite Leaker (@Lucas7yoshi) November 23, 2020

Modded skins for characters and weapons seem to be the most likely possibility, and one that could prove to be quite popular with players. However, that might be difficult to implement in online multiplayer. Optimization mods are also a possibility, and would likely be easier to implement, as it wouldn't have any impact on other players. For now, it's all simply conjecture, but there are a lot of ways that modding could have a major impact on Fortnite!

Regardless of whether or not the leak proves to be true, it seems that big changes will be coming to Fortnite in the very near future, regardless. Chapter 2 Season 4's big event is set to kick-off on December 1st, with a focus on Galactus, the devourer of worlds. Season events tend to result in big changes to the game's map, such as the flooding that resulted following Chapter 2 Season 2's event. With a being known for consuming worlds at the heart of this season's event, Fortnite players should expect to see some big changes when Season 5 begins!

