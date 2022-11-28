Fortnite Leaks Reveal New Chapter 3 Finale Spoilers

Fortnite's Chapter 3 finale event is set to take place later this week, but it seems a lot of details are leaking ahead of time. The @FNBRWatch Twitter account has compiled and shared many of these leaks, which originated on Discord. Reliable Fortnite leaker @ShiiaBR believes these leaks are coming from an Epic Games employee, as they seem to be fairly legitimate. For many Fortnite fans this might be a little disappointing, and those that want to actively avoid these spoilers should be careful on social media, as they seem to be spreading fast!

So far, the biggest spoiler for the finale seems to center on the map. While it seemed like the next chapter would feature a new map, one leaked line of audio seems to hint at a good chunk of the current map surviving the Fracture event. Readers can listen to the leaked audio in the Tweet embedded below.

In addition to the audio, concept art has also leaked. Fans should be wary about leaks however, as it seems some fake information has been making its way into the mix. There has been speculation that the next chapter will be called "Reforged," but that has apparently been debunked by the original leaker. Regardless of what's real and what's fake, Epic Games can't be too happy about how all of this is playing out. Hopefully Fracture will still prove to be an enjoyable experience and those that wish to remain unspoiled can do so. While some fans actively enjoy seeking out spoilers for these events, there are plenty of others that prefer to go in with minimal information. Fortnite fans should keep that in mind when discussing spoilers online, and try to take this information with a grain of salt!

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to the Fracture event? Do you think the next chapter will still feature a new map? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!