Fortnite Leaks Reveal New Iron Man Skins

Fortnite appears to be getting another Iron Man skin soon with a variant as well as some additional accessories, new leaks have suggested. This latest Marvel skin called "Iron Man Zero" is supposedly part of the cosmetic collection that ties into the Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War comics which marks the second big crossover series between Fortnite and Marvel's expansive universe. The thought is that this skin will be available for free for those who've read all the comics through the Marvel Unlimited service, but the skin will also supposedly be available in the in-game shop, too, for those who just want to buy it.

A comprehensive look at the new Iron Man cosmetic can be seen below courtesy of Fortnite dataminer iFireMonkey who shared a series of images depicting the Iron Man Zero cosmetic set as well as a loading screen. Things like a weapon wrap as well as a pickaxe which exists as a bladed gauntlet on Iron Man Zero's arm were also spotted thanks to the datamining efforts.

Pak 1000 & Pak 1003 have been decrypted



Inside was the Zero War Issue #5 Loading Screen & Iron Man Zero Set. pic.twitter.com/vbVqgvY8VT — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) September 23, 2022

While not outright confirmed at this time, players suspect that this Iron Man Zero skin is the one Marvel and Epic Games plan to give away to those who've read all of the Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War comics via Marvel Unlimited. That's Marvel's paid comics subscription service, and since these new stories started releasing, Marvel's been advertising that readers would get codes for five different pre-released cosmetics or accessories once the final issue was out and completed. Those codes would also include one that could be redeemed for a "Bonus Outfit" that's yet to be revealed, so based on these leaks, players are pretty sure that extra cosmetic is going to be Iron Man Zero.

If that's the case, it means that everything else that we see there in the compilation of Iron Man accessories will be buyable through the in-game shop (assuming nothing extra comes with the skin itself). Another Fortnite content creator, Candywing, said that the skin would be available in the shop for purchase on September 28th for those who just want to look like Iron Man but didn't read all of the comics.