Fortnite's Next Icon Series Skin Will Reportedly Be LeBron James

Fortnite is reportedly slated to soon bring world-renowned basketball superstar LeBron James into the popular battle royale title. The addition of LeBron in Fortnite has been rumored for quite some time and although Epic Games hasn't verified just yet that he'll be coming just yet, his arrival very much seems likely given that he has a movie slated to release very soon.

Word of LeBron coming to Fortnite comes by way of Shiina, who has been a reliable source of information for the battle royale title in the past. Shiina shared today that LeBron is slated to be the next Icon series skin in the game. If you're unfamiliar with what this is, Icon skins are based on popular people from the real world. Previous people that have received an Icon skin include Tyler "Ninja" Blevins, Travis Scott, and Marshmello.

EXCLUSIVE: LEBRON JAMES WILL BE THE NEXT ICON SERIES SKIN — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) July 5, 2021

As mentioned, the addition of LeBron to Fortnite makes a whole lot of sense for a number of reasons. Perhaps most notable, LeBron's arrival in the game actually leaked a couple of months back in the midst of Epic's ongoing legal battle against Apple. Not only was a LeBron skin for Fortnite confirmed in the documents that ended up leaking, but the game was also said to be having some sort of wide-ranging event that would involve the NBA. It's uncertain if this event will still transpire.

The timing of this potential Icon skin for LeBron also lines up because he's soon going to be starring in the sequel to Space Jam. The new movie, which is called Space Jam: A New Legacy, is actually set to hit theaters and HBO Max next week on July 16. So if LeBron were to also come to Fortnite around this same time, it would work as a sort of cross-promotion for the film.

For now, we don't know anything else about when LeBron could be coming to Fortnite, but there is a good chance that we might hear more later this week. If Epic Games does announce anything associated with this potential skin in an official capacity, we'll keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com.