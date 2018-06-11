Fortnite Limited Time Mode Sniper Shootout, 50 vs 50 V3 Coming Soon

The latest Fortnite update is now live and it’s not just about the new weapons or possible skins coming out way, it’s also time for players that enjoy Epic Games‘ Limited Time Mode to take on new challenges. With the latest patch now live, we know the next two rounds of LTMs will be bringing back the Sniper Shootout as well as the beloved 50 vs 50 mode, both with significant tweaks to how they play.
According to Epic Games:
Videos by ComicBook.com
Sniper Shootout V3
Summary
In this Limited Time Mode, players will do battle using snipers & scoped assault rifles.
What’s New since v2?
- Scoped Assault Rifles have been added to floor loot & chests.
- The Crossbow has been removed.
- Ammo drop rates have returned to normal.
- Ammo boxes had extra ammo in v2.
- Epic & Legendary Sniper Rifles are no longer limited to chests & Supply Drops.
- Can now be found as floor loot as well.
Mode Details
- The only available weapons are Sniper Rifles and Scoped AR’s.
- Floor Loot spawns are reduced by 50%.
- Building resources received from farming reduced by 25%.
- Reviving “Down But Not Out” teammates in Duos & Squads is deactivated, players are immediately eliminated.
- Profile Stats are tracked in this mode.’
50 vs 50 V3
Summary
Two teams of fifty players fight to the finish!
What’s New since v2?
- A new, larger Storm circle has been added to the beginning of the match.
- Extra supply drops fall in the new circle, giving more players a chance to find an open one.
- Supply drops now come in batches of 4-8 (up from 3-6), fall every two minutes, and only lands in the first two Storm circles.
- The damage applied over time while in the Down But Not Out state has been changed to the default of 2 damage per tick.
- Bonus resources earned from farming reduced from +75% to +25%.
- The Storm circles are now more likely to bias towards the center of the map, this helps make the bus flight path less important.
Mode Details
- Each team has a bus, approaching the island from opposite directions. On the map, the friendly bus has a blue outline, the enemy has a red outline.
- The map has a dotted line, which indicates the “battle lines” between the two teams. Crossing the line will make running into enemies more likely.
- Due to this being a “large squad” mode, Profile Stats will not be tracked. Daily & Weekly challenges will still work, with the exception of the Squad-based challenges.
Loot
- Increased chances of chests spawning from 50-70% to 75-90%.
- Increased chances of ammo boxes spawning from 65-80% to 75-90%.
- Farming resources increased by 25% over the default.
- Increased floor loot spawn likelihood by 15%.
- Floor loot spawns double ammo.
- Ammo boxes spawn triple ammo.
- Chests spawn double ammo & consumables.
- Supply drops spawn double ammo, an extra consumable, resource, and trap.
The 50 vs 50 mode will be dropping a little later, with the Sniper Shootout available now!