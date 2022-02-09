Fortnite Adds New Book of Boba Fett Skins and Content

With the finale of The Book of Boba Fett set to premiere on Disney+ tomorrow, Fortnite has added a pair of new skins based on the Star Wars series: Fennec Shand and Krrsantan! The two skins are available right now in the game’s Item Shop, and both are accompanied by new Back Bling. Shand comes with the Mythosaur Signet Back Bling, while Krrsantan comes with the Hutt Clan Symbol Back Bling. Boba Fett was added to the game back in December, and the skin is available once again for those that missed out on it the first time.

Following the release, the official Fortnite Twitter account released an all-new piece of art featuring Fennec Shand, which can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/FortniteGame/status/1491200177050308609

In addition to the skins and Back Bling, the Item Shop also has a Glider based on Fennec’s Ship, and the This is the Way Emote. All of these items can be purchased individually, but Epic Games is also offering a Bounty Hunter Bundle, which contains all of the new content, but does not feature the Boba Fett skin, Back Bling, Glider, Emote, or Pickaxe.

Fortnite has gotten quite a bit of Star Wars content over the last few years, so it’s not surprising to see more skins based on the franchise! Fennec Shand and Krrsantan both appeared prior to The Book of Boba Fett, but the two characters have gotten a very big chance to shine in the series. After debuting in The Mandalorian, Fennec Shand became Boba Fett’s partner, and a key ally as he attempts to take over the Tatooine underworld. Krrsantan first appeared in Marvel’s Star Wars comics, making his live-action debut in The Book of Boba Fett. The character started as an assassin aligned with the Hutts, but has since joined Fett’s team.

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Do you plan on snagging either of these new skins? Are you looking forward to the final episode of The Book of Boba Fett? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!