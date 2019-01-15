‘Fortnite’ Adds New Scoped Revolver and Glider Redeploy Item, Plus New Weapon Adjustments

Whether you were looking for the smoother return of the glider redeploy item, or looking for a new firearm to try out, the newest update for Fortnite has you covered.

When the Glider Redeployment ws first introduced, it was met with a lot of criticism for harming the balance of the game as well as its actual performance within Epic Games’ massively successful title. Pro streamers and gamers alike banded together to find out a happy medium between the new feature and its non-existence all together and it appears that a solution has been found.

Instead of having the Glider Redeploy as a feature, the studio decided to turn it into an item instead that can be found throughout the map – just like any other item. So far there hasn’t been any feedback yet on how the new items works, but hopefully players can finally be happy with how this works.

Interested in seeing all of the new changes to the game’s weapons and items? Check out the full patch notes below:

Scoped Revolver Available in Epic and Legendary variants. Fires Medium Ammo. 42 / 44 damage per shot. Available from floor loot, chests, Supply Drops, and Vending Machines.

Added Gliders, an item that grants Glider redeploy. This item takes up an inventory slot and can be found from normal loot sources. Gliders do not need to be selected to deploy. Activate them by pressing your jump button while in mid-air. Rarity is Rare. Gliders come with 10 charges. Each deploy uses a charge. When all charges are used the item disappears. Glider redeploy does not consume a charge when using a Launch Pad, Rifts-to-Go, or respawning in a Limited Time Mode. Found from floor loot, chests, Vending Machines, and Supply Llamas.

Minigun adjustments Added an overheating mechanic. Overheat occurs after approximately 6 seconds of continuous fire. Reduced the wind-up time by 37%. Updated the audio for the Minigun.

Rarity color adjustments Balloons changed from Epic to Rare. Stink Bomb changed from Epic to Rare. Scoped AR decreased from Rare/Epic to Uncommon/Rare.

The following projectile-based weapons now have the same projectile trajectory as the Heavy Sniper Rifle: Bolt Action Sniper Rifle Suppressed Sniper Rifle Semi-Auto Sniper Rifle Hunting Rifle

Weapon first-shot accuracy now works with icy feet and while on ziplines.

The reticle center dot on Scoped Rifles has been reduced in size. This will mitigate situations where it appears you’re on your target but still miss the shot.

Trap drop chance adjustments Total drop chance of Traps from floor loot increased from 3.98% to 4.73%. Cozy Campfire Drop chance from floor loot increased from 0.26% to 0.73%. Drop chance from Loot Llamas increased from 6.63% to 15.47%. Launch Pad Drop chance from floor loot increased from 0.53% to 0.98%. Drop chance from Loot Llamas increased from 13.25% to 20.77%. Mounted Turret Drop chance from floor loot decreased from 0.8% to 0.73%. Drop chance from Loot Llamas decreased from 20.42% to 15.47%.

Small shields max stack size has been decreased from 10 to 6.

Bug Fixes