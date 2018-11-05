‘Fortnite’ & NFL Team Up for Buyable Uniform Skins

Epic Games announced that Fortnite has teamed up with the NFL to create some football-themed outfits battle royale players can buy from the game’s item shop.

Announcing the new partnership on Twitter, Epic Games tweeted through the official Fortnite Twitter account with a video of the new skins in action. A ton of Fortnite characters stood on a football field decked out in their gameday attire while they all performed the game’s many emotes to the tune of a llama cowbell.

“We’re excited to announce that Fortnite and the NFL are teaming up for the ultimate football face-off,” Fortnite’s tweet about the partnership said. November 9 at 7PM ET you’ll be able to purchase NFL themed Outfits from the Fortnite Item Shop.”

A full list of the gear that’ll be found in the shop hasn’t been shared yet, so it’s unclear if the gear will be limited only to outfits or if there’s something else to expect. It looks like all the teams will be represented though considering how many different players and uniforms there were in the trailer. Teams like the Patriots, Broncos, and Eagles were shown prominently in the trailer with many more seen alongside them in the video.

It’s not the first time that Epic Games has featured some sports-related skins with some of the outfits in the game modeled after different extreme and traditional sports. In the midst of the World Cup, Epic Games unveiled new soccer outfits for players with the skins featuring different positions. The outfits were also customizable to allow Fortnite players to choose the countries they wanted to represent with the skins. Fortnite often has skins or emotes based on popular characters or dance moves and gives them different names from what they’re usually known as, the John Wick skin being an example of that, but since Epic Games has partnered with the NFL for these, it’s to be expected that the skins will explicitly say which team they’re for.

For now, all players have to look forward to is the new skins, but there’s also a chance there could be some sort of football-themed event to go along with the cosmetics. Epic Games’ teaser for the skins referred to the partnership as the “ultimate football face-off,” and while that could just be some clever wording, Fortnite’s Limited Time Events would provide the perfect avenue for a temporary game mode.

Fortnite’s new NFL skins are scheduled to be released on November 9th at 7 p.m. ET.