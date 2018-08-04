Fortnite Streamer Ninja First to Reach 10 Million Twitch Followers

Popular Fortnite player Tyler “Ninja” Blevins has become the first Twitch streamer to reach 10 million followers on the streaming platform.

The streamer tweeted the news just recently to announce that he’s the first streamer to ever cross the threshold of 10 million followers on Twitch. Accurately describing the milestone as “serious ridiculous” as he hit the streamer milestone, Ninja shared his appreciation for the viewers that helped push him to that goal and beyond.

First streamer on twitch to ever hit 10 million followers! This milestone is seriously ridiculous and the one I am most proud of. I have been streaming for a very very long time… and I cannot express how grateful I am to be in the position I am in. Love you guys pic.twitter.com/6aqdAM4icw — Ninja (@Ninja) August 2, 2018

With Ninja being the first to obtain so many Twitch followers, it means that he’s also still squarely in the front of the pack in terms of total Twitch followers. Twitch statistics trackers like Social Blade will show you that Ninja has actually already pushed past the 10 million viewers announcement with the streamer now having 10,053,570 Twitch followers. The site also shows his follower rank being first among all Twitch streamers, though his rank in terms of total views comes in a bit further down at ninth. Riot Games holds the No. 1 spot in terms of total views, the developer of League of Legends that streams the game’s professional games every week and just recently announced that it’d acquired more than 1 billion total views on Twitch. It’s currently at 1,012,302,257 views, more than double the amount of the second-place number held by Shadbase MurderTV.

Ninja’s success has been propelled by Fortnite, but the streamer has been working towards the lofty follower and viewer numbers since before the battle royale game was out. He played Halo and other games prior to the release of Fortnite Battle Royale and capitalized on the game’s success after it went mainstream. There’s been speculation about how much Ninja makes from the streaming industry with some figures coming close (it’s a lot) and he’s managed to propel himself into even more people’s households by streaming alongside popular celebrities like Drake. He’s also gone on to host his own Fortnite tournaments that have gone quite well so far with prizes offered to the top-level players who competed.

Ninja still streams Fortnite on Twitch amid these tournaments and other events, his games seen through his Twitch channel.