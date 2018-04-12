Fortnite: Ninja Clip Shows Impossible No-Scope Double Kill

DOUBLE SNIPE HEADSHOT NOSCOPE TO WIN THE GAME MID IMPULSE IN THE AIR A JKAKHLFJ A pic.twitter.com/0SxUZD1Zdh — Ninja (@Ninja) April 12, 2018

Fortnite and Ninja. It’s a match made in streaming. The record breaking young streamer continues to engage with fans, smash records, and overall just enjoy the battle royale title from Epic Games.

Though Ninja is no stranger to making killer plays within the online game, regardless of whether or not rapper Drake is partaking in the festivities, this latest clip that he shared is pretty darn impressive. Whether you’re a fan of Fortnite or not, anyone who enjoys a shooter can appreciate the above video of the double snipe headshot with no scope. What’s even better than the play itself is his immediate reaction afterwards. Everyone deserves to have a happy dance, and his is adorably excitable.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Speaking of Fortnite, Ninja, and certain rappers that no longer go by the name Jimmy, did you see that Drake said he’d make a rap for the popular game if they added an official Hotline Bling emote? You can watch the stream where he was recorded saying it right here, but here’s the gist:

“It has to happen, it’s just got to be the right way. Someone’s gonna do it. Someone’s going to pull it off. I say when Epic gives me the emote, when Epic gives me the Hotline Bling emote, I’ll do it. Until then, I’m on strike.”

Whether you’re a fan or not of his music, the Hotline Bling was a source of some pretty epic memes and we definitely wouldn’t mind seeing it come to life once more within the game. Emotes offer a fun way for players to express themselves … you know, when they’re not trying to kill everyone around them.

In other Fortnite news, there are tons of things going on right now with the community including a huge new update that brings with it the replay feature, new heroes, disco rooms, and tons more. You can see the full patch notes right here, as well as the hidden cosmetic items we found coming soon! The downside? Server issues are continuing to run rampant making it impossible for many players to actually get into the game itself. You can catch up on their latest update here.