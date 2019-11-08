Ninja Reveals Controversial Take on Fortnite Banning Cheaters

Earlier this week, Fortnite pro and content creator, FaZe Jarvis, was handed out a permanent ban by the game and its developer Epic Games for cheating. What did he do? Well, he uploaded a video of him hacking the game and using cheat programs. More specifically, the pro revealed he was aimbotting. As a result, Epic Games gave him a permanent ban like it does for anyone caught cheating in this fashion. That said, while there’s plenty of people who agree with the action taken by Epic Games, there’s also been many criticizing it, such as Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, one of the biggest streamers and Internet personalities in the world who rose to stardom on the back of the popular battle royale game.

According to Ninja, it would have been more suitable for Epic Games to dish out a six month ban or something less severe rather than give the pro a permanent ban. Why? Well, for one, he’s young and it was clearly a mistake, but two, because there should be different standards for random players and content creators.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“There’s a difference between a content creator who has millions of subscribers, who then gets banned from what makes him money, and some kid who is just a piece of s**t who has zero followers, zero money from gaming and hacks,” said Blevins during a recent stream. You ban that kid and nothing happens to him. Nothing happens. Oh no! He can’t cheat any more. You ban Jarvis – it’s different.”

Ninja further added:

“A content creator cheating, whose entire life is about the game he’s playing and then some random who has no YouTube channel, no Twitter account… he doesn’t even care, he just cheats, he has to hack — you ban one, you ruin his life. You ban the other, he makes another account and keeps cheating.”

As you can see in the video above, Ninja admits what FaZe Jarvis did was incredibly dumb — and he believes he should be punished for it — but he also thinks the punishment Epic Games gave is simply too harsh. Personally, I don’t agree. If you have rules, you don’t make exceptions to them. However, there are many who agree with Ninja. In fact, there’s even been some pressure on Epic Games to lift the ban. That said, for the moment, it doesn’t look like Epic Games has any intention on doing this.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Is Ninja in the right or wrong here?