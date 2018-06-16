Fortnite Nintendo Switch Countdown Appears, Missile Theories are Rampant

Something big is about to go down in Epic Games’ Fortnite – at least on the Nintendo Switch. Players are reporting that a mysterious television screen with a countdown has appeared in-game that is supposed to be ticking down to zero on June 19th. It came out of nowhere, but did bring along some other interesting map changes that hints at what’s next for the game of Victory Royale.

Countdown appeared on Fortnite Nintendo Switch version!!

At this time, only the Nintendo Switch version seems to have this but if PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, or iOS countdowns are spotted, we’ll update this post ASAP!

With the “Evil Lair” having sprung up with a few new additions to the map, including holograms, as well as that giant missile uncovered when the new season first began, many are spectating that when the clocks strike 0, a massive call to fire will be unleashed. Of course, if that were true – we would imagine all platforms would be showing the same thing. Still, the discovery is new so there is still time for other platforms to join in! If you see something, let us know!

In other Fortnite news, did you see the new soccer items added just in time for the World Cup? They’re also customizable, allowing players to rep the country they want for the world-celebrated event! New skins and a new red card emote are all available, with the soccer outfits having tons of options to choose from as far as countries to take proudly into the battle royale arena. Do our country proud, or the country you’re rooting for, while showing off those sick, sick dance moves while building some epic defenses in-game. It’s pretty neat! And an awesome time to get into the sporty-festive spirit.

The latest cosmetic items comes alongside a new patch that brings back the epic shopping carts and a few other additions:

Shopping Carts re-enabled

Pro-AM matches available in Battle Royale

Player Reporting in Save the World mode

A smaller patch to be sure but with a few very drastic additions. The shopping carts were pulled earlier this week when there were a few in-game glitches found with no found explanation. To take care of it, they were temporarily removed until the problem could be resolved. Luckily, they are back and ready for som epretty sweet map riding off of the most impressive player-built ramps.

Fortnite is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Mac, and iOS. The game is also expected to arrive on Android devices this summer, though we don’t have a set release date at this time.